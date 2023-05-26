Alliance Pharma’s (APH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

APH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt began coverage on Alliance Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price for the company.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Alliance Pharma stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.60 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 172,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,752. The company has a market capitalization of £332.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.65. Alliance Pharma has a one year low of GBX 34.14 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.