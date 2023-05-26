Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ERH stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $342,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

