Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERH stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,666. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.12.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
