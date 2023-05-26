AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $3.67 Million Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,907 shares during the quarter. Flywire makes up approximately 1.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.14% of Flywire worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flywire by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Flywire by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 369,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,896. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,155.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,104,123 shares of company stock worth $121,874,516 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

