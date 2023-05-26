AlpInvest Partners B.V. Invests $23.21 Million in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,479,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,210,000. SolarWinds comprises approximately 6.3% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds Stock Up 1.4 %

SolarWinds Profile

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 121,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

