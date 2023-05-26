ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REIT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

