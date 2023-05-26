Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,211 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.45. 3,377,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

