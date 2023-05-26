Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

