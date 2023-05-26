Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,236,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.