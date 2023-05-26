Amalgamated Bank Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,275. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

