Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,449 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.59. 2,599,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

