Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.06. 704,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.99 and a 200 day moving average of $311.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

