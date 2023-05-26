Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,045 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.02. 803,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,592. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

