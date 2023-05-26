Amalgamated Bank Sells 877 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity

Moody’s Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. 143,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.