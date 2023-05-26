Amalgamated Bank Sells 877 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after purchasing an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.
Insider Activity
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. 143,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Moody’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.
Moody’s Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.
Further Reading
