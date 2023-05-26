Amaze World Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.18 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

