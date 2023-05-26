Amaze World Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a market cap of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

