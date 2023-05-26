Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.29

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 447941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Insider Activity

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,862,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,641,779 shares of company stock worth $26,010,340 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Articles

