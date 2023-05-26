América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
América Móvil Price Performance
NYSE:AMX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,087,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,107. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
América Móvil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on América Móvil (AMX)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.