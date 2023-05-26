América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,087,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,107. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Further Reading

