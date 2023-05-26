American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,202 shares of company stock worth $599,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 419,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 139.0% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,319,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.