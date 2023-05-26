American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 566.7% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,700 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,746,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Green Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ERBB opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About American Green
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Green (ERBB)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.