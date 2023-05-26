American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Up 566.7% in May

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,700 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,746,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Green Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ERBB opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

