American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $52,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,006,374. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.26. 1,898,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

