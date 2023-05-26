American International Group Inc. Has $38.93 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 16,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $14.01 on Friday, hitting $427.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,539. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

