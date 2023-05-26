American International Group Inc. Has $43.26 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

