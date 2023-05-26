American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,576 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,273 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.4% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $17.81 on Friday, hitting $504.36. 2,412,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

