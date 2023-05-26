American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,367. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.