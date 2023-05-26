American International Group Inc. Sells 18,708 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $137.28. 3,328,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763,139. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

