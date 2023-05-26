American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $34,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.24. 1,407,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

