American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
American Woodmark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 11,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $63.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark
American Woodmark Company Profile
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.