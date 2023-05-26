American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 11,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.