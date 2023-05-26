America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $89.37 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

