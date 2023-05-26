America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.31, but opened at $73.43. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 296,599 shares traded.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.6% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after buying an additional 143,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

