America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $89.31, but opened at $73.43. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 296,599 shares traded.
The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.42.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.