Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after buying an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 735,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.53 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

