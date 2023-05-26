Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,989 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

