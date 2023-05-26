Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,501 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $129.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

