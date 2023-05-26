Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

