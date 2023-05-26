Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,879,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 194,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,459,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.