Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,906,000 after acquiring an additional 666,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,315,000 after acquiring an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.