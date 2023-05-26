Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after acquiring an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,941,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PHYS opened at $15.23 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

