Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.55. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

