Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.96 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.