Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECARX Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECARX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

ECARX Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ ECX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. ECARX has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ECARX by 68.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ECARX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

