Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECARX Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECARX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECARX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.
ECARX Stock Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ ECX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. ECARX has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX
ECARX Company Profile
ECARX Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.
Featured Stories
