Analysts Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Target Price at $50.17

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,937,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,937,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,011,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $41.93.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
