Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $42.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also

