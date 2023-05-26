Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $15.79

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,295 shares of company stock valued at $288,800. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.10 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

