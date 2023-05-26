Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $127.50

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLL. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
