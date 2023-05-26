Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 3,595

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,595 ($44.71).

WIZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.47) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.78) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,750 ($46.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Wizz Air Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,873 ($35.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,859.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,612.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,229 ($40.16). The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -386.67.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

