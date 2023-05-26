Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (CFRX, FCFS, FRBA, IHG, IR, ITRN, MDB, MDXG, NGD, NPK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 25th:
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.
