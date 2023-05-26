Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 25th (CFRX, FCFS, FRBA, IHG, IR, ITRN, MDB, MDXG, NGD, NPK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 25th:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

