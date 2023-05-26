Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,432 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $33,148,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 613,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

