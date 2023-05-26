Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,358 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 2.9 %

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Shares of SPB stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $90.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

