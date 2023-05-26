Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Citi Trends worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 562,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1,188.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Stock Down 5.7 %

CTRN opened at $15.12 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $209.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.