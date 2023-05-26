Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

