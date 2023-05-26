Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Atlanticus worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 43.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $487.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

